Angry mob kills driver in Ondo
An angry mob on Monday stoned a 35-year-old man to death for allegedly killing two persons in an accident along the Ijoka road in Akure, Ondo State.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state capital.
She said six persons were also injured in the accident.
According to her, a vehicle and a commercial motorcycle were involved in the accident.
The spokesperson said: “There was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist, and rather than the people around helping, they resorted to jungle justice by killing the young man and setting his car ablaze.”
She added that the quick intervention of the police saved the driver’s parents from being killed.
“In all, two people were confirmed dead while the six others who sustained injuries in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” Odunlami-Omisanya added.
