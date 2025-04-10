Angry mob kills man for alleged dog theft in Bauchi

An angry mob has killed one person and injured another for allegedly stealing a dog in Lushi Community, near Bauchi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi.

Wakil said the incident occurred in a secluded area behind Lushi on Wednesday.

He listed the victims as Dokagk Danladi and one Peter.

Wakil said: “The two men were attacked by some youths in the area, who accused them of stealing a dog.

“Danladi sustained severe machete wounds on the head and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Peter was unfortunately declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, described the act as “barbaric” and a direct affront to the nation’s justice system.

“He ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to identify and apprehend all those involved in the attack.

“The command will not tolerate any form of mob justice.

“No citizen has the legal right to take the law into their own hands.

“Alleged suspects must be handed over to the police or appropriate authorities for due investigation and prosecution,” the spokesman added.

By: Yemi Kanji

