Angry mob kills six bandits in Kaduna communities

An angry mob of villagers have killed six bandits in Sanga and Lere local government areas of Kaduna State, according to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Friday.

In the statement, Aruwan said the bandits stormed the communities from a neighbouring state to attack the people and rustle their livestock when they were overpowered by the mob who beat them to stupor before setting them ablaze.

“Two of the bandits had attacked and killed a businessman after dispossessing him of his money and other valuables at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area.

“On receiving the distress call, the military and police went to the location. However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

Read also: Fleeing robbers meet Waterloo, one dies in accident, another set ablaze by angry mob

“In the same local government, armed bandits attacked a community in the night of Thursday and opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

“The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who, while driving, knocked down one of the bandits and killed him.

“Sadly, Mr Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.

“Also in the Lere local government, security agencies reported that some bandits from a neighbouring state who specialised in stealing livestock were also killed through a mob action.

“The bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa village where three of them met their end in the hands of the mob.

“On a sad note, the government is in receipt of a report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village in Sanga who was beheaded by bandits who escaped with his motorcycle.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prayed for the repose of their souls.”

Join the conversation

Opinions