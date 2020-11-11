Angry mob sets man ablaze for allegedly trying to steal motorcycle in Benue

A yet to be identified middle-aged man has reportedly been burnt to death by some angry youths while attempting to snatch a motorcycle in Makurdi.

This disclosure was made by the Benue Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, while speaking with journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday.

According to Anene, the motorcyclist overpowered the suspected thief and raised an alarm, prompting youths to rush to the scene, where they set him ablaze.

He added that the identity of the suspect could not be ascertained as he was burnt beyond recognition.

It was also learnt from an eyewitness that the deceased had shot at the motorcyclist who managed to escape the bullet.

“It was the gunshot that attracted the attention of the youths, most of whom were Okada riders, who gave him a hot chase, caught him on the old Otukpo road, near Hotel Bobec and set him ablaze,” the eyewitness said.

