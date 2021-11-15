Angry mob sets suspected robbers ablaze in Lagos

An angry mob in Lagos has set two suspected traffic robbers ablaze around First Rainbow, on the Apapa/Mile 2 Road.

The men, according to media sources, were suspected to be members of a syndicate terrorising residents, and notorious for carrying out traffic robberies in the area.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident, noted that the remains of the suspected robbers have been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital’s morgue.

He said: “The remains of the suspected armed robbers have been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital’s morgue for autopsies.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, investigate the incident.”

However, the police official warned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice, stating that it is not appropriate for any decent society.

He appealed to members of the public to give prompt and credible information about crime and criminals to the police for appropriate action.

