Metro
Angry mob sets suspected robbers ablaze in Lagos
An angry mob in Lagos has set two suspected traffic robbers ablaze around First Rainbow, on the Apapa/Mile 2 Road.
The men, according to media sources, were suspected to be members of a syndicate terrorising residents, and notorious for carrying out traffic robberies in the area.
CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident, noted that the remains of the suspected robbers have been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital’s morgue.
He said: “The remains of the suspected armed robbers have been deposited in the Isolo General Hospital’s morgue for autopsies.
READ ALSO: Angry mob sets two suspected hoodlums ablaze in Ibadan
“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, investigate the incident.”
However, the police official warned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice, stating that it is not appropriate for any decent society.
He appealed to members of the public to give prompt and credible information about crime and criminals to the police for appropriate action.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...