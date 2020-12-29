Angry mob sets two suspected hoodlums ablaze in Ibadan

Two suspected hoodlums were on Monday set ablaze by an angry mob at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

One of the suspects was, however, rescued by officials of the Amotekun Corps and handed over to the police, while the cause of action of the mob is yet to be ascertained.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi in a statement on Monday, condemning the recurrence of jungle justice being meted to suspected criminals in the state.

The statement read in part: “Two persons were set ablaze by an angry mob at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan on Monday, December 28, 2020, around 9am, while one other was rescued by the Amotekun team and handed over to the police. He is being treated at the Police Clinic, Eleyele.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the action of the angry mob. Act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

“When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate and the society will not be able to curb it. Innocent lives will be terminated unjustly. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those taking the law into their own hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the law catch up with them.”

