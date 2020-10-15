Latest Politics

Angry protesters push out Sowore from #EndSARS rally

October 15, 2020
Sowore
#EndSARS protesters on Thursday pushed out the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, from one of their rallies in Lagos.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sowore, who is standing trial for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was pushed out by the protesters who asked him to support their quest for a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force on Twitter.

Some protesters had earlier accused the publisher of the online newpaper, Sahara Reporters, of attempting to hijack the struggle.

