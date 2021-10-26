Angry residents lynch three suspected bandits’ informants in Kaduna village

Residents of Zangon Aya village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna on Monday lynched three suspected bandits’ informants in the community.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed security agents to investigate the incident.

According to him, the governor’s directive followed a report by security agencies that a man, his wife, and son were lynched by a mob in the community.

Aruwan said: “The mob action was in response to the suspects’ alleged collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area.

“After the killings, the mob also looted and burnt their home.”

The commissioner said the governor strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of the suspected informants.

