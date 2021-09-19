Angry residents sack police station, set 13 bandits ablaze in Sokoto

Angry residents on Saturday, reportedly sacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, seizing 13 detained suspected bandits and setting them ablaze.

The bandits were said to be among those who had invaded the area on Friday, killing two people, including a shop owner, and looting the community of food items.

Luck, however, ran out on them when the police and local vigilantes mobilized and went after them, which resulted in the arrest of 13 of them in the Tangaza forest and also recovered the food items from their hideout.

But upon hearing that the bandits had been brought back to town and were in detention, the residents were said to have marched to the Divisional Police Station and demanded that the suspects be handed over to them.

All appeals by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to calm the mob were said to have fallen on deaf ears as the angry crowd overpowered the police, brought out the bandits and after beating them to pulp, set them on fire.

According to a resident of the community, the mob took the action to forestall any attempt by the police to release the bandits and the government giving them amnesty.

The State Police spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident but refused to go into details, saying it was too early to make a statement as investigation is still ongoing.

