Angry youths attack Oyo police Hq over escape of suspected serial killer

The headquarters of the Oyo State Police Command came under attack on Wednesday by angry youths who had gone to protest the escape of a suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe from police custody.

Sunday Shodipe was paraded by the state police command on July 17 as the prime suspect in the series of killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have confessed to carrying out some of the killings. He however escaped from police custody on August 11, a development that has brought widespread condemnation.

According to reports, the youths stormed the police headquarters and the Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, attended to them.

However, some of the protesters were said to have become unruly and attacked the headquarters with stones and other missiles. They were also said to have been stopped promptly.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said some students protested.

He said: “The CP and other senior police officers attended to them and answered all their questions.

“You know students, some of them got out of control but we were able to handle the situation professionally. They have gone back.”

