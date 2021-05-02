Angry youths block highway, as kidnappers demand N350m for 65 abducted Kaduna villagers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Angry youths block highway, as kidnappers demand N350m for 65 abducted Kaduna villagers
The Kaduna community of Adara is in a state of agitation as kidnappers who reportedly whisked away 65 residents from Libere Gida, Kallah Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) in the Southern part of Kaduna State, have reportedly demanded N350 million as ransom for their release.
This was disclosed by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) on Saturday.
According to the SOKAPU, the kidnappers further stated that there are 77 persons in their captivity.
This triggered an angry reaction from youths within the Goni Gora communities who laid siege on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway protesting the repeated abductions of locals.
The protesters, in their numbers, barricaded the busy road with stones and wood, insisting that nobody will pass until the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai addresses them.
Read also: Angry youths burn down police station in Anambra
They also prevented the convoy of a top military officer from passing through the road.
In a statement issued by its spokesman Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU said, “the Kaduna State Government has made it a habit to churn out daily updates on the security situation in Kaduna State, but has not made any mention of this mass abduction which occurred in Libere Gida around 11:30 pm of the 22nd April 2021.
“Libere is close to the three major IDP camps in Kajuru LGA. They are in Kallah town, Geffe, and Rimau where no fewer than 5,000 have been staying under subhuman conditions since they were chased out from their various villages in May 2020 by armed men.
“Kaduna State Government has never visited or mentioned their existence, not to talk of assisting them with any relief material.
“Not less than 100 communities of Southern Kaduna are already in the hands of the invaders.”
Meanwhile, relief came the way of motorists on the blocked highway when the Commanding Officer of the 312 Artillery Regiment, Kalapanzin Barracks, Kaduna, Lt-Col. M.H Abdullahi addressed the youth and pledged to redress the security situation by taking their plight to the necessary authorities.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...