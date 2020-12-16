Angry youths burn down police station in Anambra

A police station in Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been set ablaze by angry commercial motorcyclists and other members of the community.

The development followed the alleged killing of a motorcyclist by police in the area on Tuesday over extortion.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed said:

”On Tuesday about 10.30pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9 pm in the state.

“The situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning of the Igboukwu police station by irate youth.”

According to Mohammed, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), John Abang, has ordered for the detention of the policemen involved and probe into the matter.

He added that the CP has called for calm and assured the people that justice would be done in the matter and the outcome of the police probe made public.

The Police also recently, allegedly shot and killed a tricycle operator over extortion in River State.

