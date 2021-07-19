Angry youths burn five suspected kidnappers to death in Edo

Five suspected kidnappers met their waterloo on Sunday in Edo State as angry youths set them ablaze after they were apprehended along the Afuze-Uokha Road in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had reportedly attacked and abducted some travellers along the lonely road and took them inside the forest before they were arrested by a vigilante group patrolling the area and brought them out of their hideout in the forest.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had taken their victims into the bush without knowing that the vigilantes who got wind of the occurrence had mobilised to chase them.

The suspects were however, forcefully snatched from the vigilantes by the youths who burnt them to death.

“The kidnappers would have been contacting the families of the abducted travellers to ask for ransom if not for the bravery of the vigilantes, while residents, who were fed up with the criminal activities of these kidnappers set them on fire and left them to burn to death,” one of the youths said.

The state police command spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident and said investigation is ongoing.

“After the kidnap, the vigilantes went in search of the criminals who they apprehended in the bush.

“As they were coming out in Uokha Community on their way to the police station, angry youths in Uokha and adjoining towns took away the suspected kidnappers from the vigilantes.

“All efforts to get the suspects to the police proved abortive as they were burnt to death,” Kotongs said.

