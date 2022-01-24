Angry youths set school ablaze over killing of five-year-old girl Hanifa

The grisly murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar in Kano State has triggered outrage by the youth who set the school where she was buried on fire.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the institution was set ablaze by the rampaging youths early Monday.

The school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is situated in Kwanar Dakata community in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Hanifa’s death after her alleged abduction by her teacher who demanded a huge ransom from her parents drew wide condemnation from Nigerians.

The Kano State Police Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Kiyawa confirmed on Friday that Hanifa’s teacher, one Abdulmalik Tanko, was indicted in the murder.

According to Kiyawa, the culprit confessed abducting Hanifa while demanding a N6 million ransom from her parents, in conspiracy with another alleged perpetrator, Hasim Isyaku.

The two suspects allegedly murdered Hanifa on December 18, 2021, having realised that the victim had recognised him.

In order to ensure justice, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje mandated the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the girl was buried.

He added that the government had been in touch with Hanifa’s family and would remain so until justice prevails in the case, to serve as a deterrent to others.

