Angry youths strip two POS robbers naked, set them ablaze in Enugu

Some angry youths on Wednesday stripped naked and set ablaze two young men who allegedly tried to rob POS operators at the Independence Layout area of Enugu State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the angry mob had prevented the police from taking the suspects to their station before they carried out their act rapidly.

When contacted, Daniel Ndukwe, the police public relations officer in the state, told journalists that he had not confirmed the details of the ugly incident.

“The incident has not been brought to my notice but I’ll find out,” he said.

The country director of the Global Society for Anti-Corruption (G-SAC), Mrs Amaka Nweke, condemned the attacks on POS operators but noted that the people should not have taken laws into their hands but hand over such matters to law enforcement agencies.

“I condemn what the robbers do to the POS operators but at the same time, I condemn mob action. They should have handed them over to the police instead of taking laws into their hands,” she said.

By Mohammed Taoheed

