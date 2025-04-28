Anioma, new Delta states on APC’s reform map – Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is undergoing a period of renewed focus and energy, with critical constitutional reforms already underway including the proposed creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

Speaking on Sunday in response to the recent defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, Nwoko, in his press release, noted that the party’s commitment to structural transformation predates the governor’s move and reflects a broader national vision for equity and growth.

“Chief among these is the creation of two new viable states: Anioma and New Delta,” the senator stated. “The groundwork for these initiatives had already been laid by the party leadership long before your defection.”

Describing the APC as “reenergised and focused,” Nwoko emphasised that the proposed states are part of a deliberate agenda to correct historical imbalances and address regional marginalisation. He stressed that the reforms are not merely political, but economic necessities aimed at deepening democracy, expanding infrastructure, and promoting grassroots development.

“The creation of Anioma state will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North,” he explained. “The New Delta will help resolve internal asymmetries in the current Delta State structure, empowering neglected communities and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth.”

Nwoko urged Governor Oborevwori to see his defection not just as a symbolic gesture, but as a call to action in support of inclusive development and constitutional advancement.

“For the first time, the APC holds the necessary strength to drive constitutional amendments without trading away key priorities,” he said. “We must use this opportunity wisely, not merely for political advantage, but to create lasting engines of development.”

He concluded by reiterating that the APC’s reform agenda represents a rare chance to reshape Nigeria’s political and economic future in a way that is fairer, more inclusive, and more sustainable.

