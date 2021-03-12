Anita Joseph tells parents why they should never kiss kids on the lips | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has told parents never to kiss children on their lips.

According to the actress, children are not the lovers of their parents, hence, they should not be kissed on their lips.

She made this statement on her Instagram platform.

Anita Joseph beckoned on parents to only peck their children on their cheek or forehead.

According to her, kissing children in the mouth is disgusting and not hygienic.

The mother of one added that your baby is not your lover and so carrying out such act is irritating.

“Your baby is not your lover , or your boyfriend, you don’t have to kiss a child on the mouth”, she stressed.

She further said that another danger in kissing your child on the mouth is that the child might end up doing it outside the home with another person.

Watch the video that she uploaded below.

