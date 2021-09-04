Entertainment
Annie adds ‘Idibia’ back to her IG bio after meltdown
Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has added her husband’s surname back to her Instagram bio.
The actress initially removed ‘Idibia’ from her name on the social media platform, leaving only Annie Macaulay (her maiden name).
However, she has now added Idibia back to her IG bio hours after she dragged her husband, his family and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi on her Instagram stories.
Read also: Nollywood celebrities slam Annie Idibia for bringing marital woes to social media
Annie seems to have also unfollowed three individuals that she was previously following on the social media platform, Instagram. She was following 3,524 people prior to the rant on Thursday, September 2, however, she is currently following 3,521 people on Instagram.
See the latest update below.
