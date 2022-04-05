Annie Idibia blows hot on social media, tackles envious family members

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia in a video published on her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Tuesday addressed people ahe said were envious of her achievements.

Taking to Instagram, Annie who is married to the 2Face Idibia reposted a video of American ultramarathon runner, public speaker and author, David Goggins.

“A good human being, a fulfilled human being doesn’t need to break anyone down. All they do is want to build you up.

“So anybody you meet that calls you out of your name, that bullies, that messes you up, that makes you feel not lifted, they are dealing with something deep rooted,” Goggins says in the video.

READ ALSO: Annie Idibia hails ‘sugar daddy’ after receiving N50m cash as Valentine’s day gift

Commenting on the clip, the mother of two wrote:

“Some families, some partners…staff!!! Live and let’s live.

“Go on with your perfect lives.

“So easy and exciting to believe the worst about a person.

“But your dark, envious, evil hearts won’t let you believe the good news or when they did things to make you happy and comfy in their space.

“U hate so deep u forget how to love your own. Sad…when they were there for you. #onMyLane”

Annie’s statement is coming after she was involved in an altercation with her elder brother, Wisdom Macaulay.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now