Annie Idibia drags family members who feel entitled to her money

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram to criticize family members and friends who think they are entitled to her money.

Annie who is married to Afrobeats icon, 2Face Idibia, is renowned for not holding back her thoughts especially on family issues; she was hard on her acquaintances once again.

The mother of two aired her latest opinion while reacting to a video about how money can destroy relationships due to high expectations and constant demands from family members and friends.

“Dey never gonna stop and it’s harder to say no cos it’s family or that friend. Sadly, they all feel entitled. Help is good. More heartbreaking is the moment you don’t have to give. That moment you become the worst person. Then all the 20 good deeds turns to 21 bad deeds.” she wrote.

