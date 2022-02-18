Annie Idibia hails ‘sugar daddy’ after receiving N50m cash as Valentine’s day gift

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has not held back the announcement that her husband, 2Face Idibia credited her the sum of N50 million as her Valentine’s Day gift.

The actress made the announcement on her social media platform on Thursday night.

Equally, Annie and 2Face are one of the most influential celebrities in the country. They tied the knot in 2012 after welcoming two daughters.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where she shared screenshots of the credit alerts she received from her hubby.

“So Happy !!!!

Over the moon 🌙 Something light he said ooo-For valz as I no get u flowers!! Then boom pow pow 💥💥💥💥💥💥 5 alerts 😳😳😳😳😳 #50M for flowers 💐,” she wrote on her IG page.

Check out her screenshot below.

She continued;

“Ahhhhhhhhh Check my stories for the 5 alerts oooo! Ahhhh a guy oooo #annieIdibia #YFA #youngFamousAndAfrican #itsTheBigLilThings ❤️ Pls bombard his @official2baba page let him know – he’s sooooooo amazing 🤩.”

Annie Idibia and 2Face have remained two of the most popular celebrity couples in Nigeria. Despite their fame, their union hasn’t been rosy as Annie Idibia called out her husband in 2021 over suspicions of an affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie has since issued a public apology for dragging her husband on social media.

