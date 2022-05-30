Annie Idibia hints at family problem again

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia on Sunday, May 29 spoke about underlying family issues on her Instagram stories.

According to the actress, most members of the family are the ‘ones throwing stones’ at their relatives.

Annie Idibia who is married to renowned musician Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia has oftentimes brought her family issues on social media. Her latest outburst is coming several months after she was involved in an altercation with her estranged brother, Wisdom Macauley.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Annie wrote:

“Family is who takes care of you…”

She continued, “It doesn’t matter if they are blood-related or not! Know this and find peace!!”

“Family can low key be throwing stones at you and still pretend that they are standing up for you.They can be deceptive and also pretend to be protecting you.

Don’t lose guard.”

