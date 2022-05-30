Entertainment
Annie Idibia hints at family problem again
Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia on Sunday, May 29 spoke about underlying family issues on her Instagram stories.
According to the actress, most members of the family are the ‘ones throwing stones’ at their relatives.
Annie Idibia who is married to renowned musician Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia has oftentimes brought her family issues on social media. Her latest outburst is coming several months after she was involved in an altercation with her estranged brother, Wisdom Macauley.
Speaking on her Instagram page, Annie wrote:
Read also: Annie Idibia blows hot on social media, tackles envious family members
“Family is who takes care of you…”
She continued, “It doesn’t matter if they are blood-related or not! Know this and find peace!!”
“Family can low key be throwing stones at you and still pretend that they are standing up for you.They can be deceptive and also pretend to be protecting you.
Don’t lose guard.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...