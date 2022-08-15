Annie Idibia reacts to rumour of husband, 2 Face, impregnating another lady

Annie Idibia, the wife of Nigerian musician, 2 Face Idibia has laughed off reports of her husband impregnating another woman.

Her post on Instagram is coming after her husband, 2 Face Idibia in a statement released through his management platform, Now Muzik on Saturday denounced the report of alleged pregnancy.

Read also: Annie Idibia shrugs off claim her marriage is in trouble, blames ‘Instagram glitch’

“As in na since 2014 this supposed banker dey carry belle ooo lol. Just can’t with malicious humans,” she wrote.

Read her post below.

The musician, 2 Face, a father of seven, had published an apology note on his Instagram platform a couple of days ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now