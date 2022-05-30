Annie Idibia shrugs off claim her marriage is in trouble, blames ‘Instagram glitch’

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram stories to shrug off claims that her marriage to musician 2Face Idibia is in trouble once again.

Earlier, Ripples Nigeria reported that the actress and her musician husband unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Read also :Annie Idibia unfollows 2Face on IG, as he bonds with baby mama, Adeniyi, kids in US

Reacting to the narrative on her IG stories, the mother of two mentioned that ‘Instagram glitch’ is to blame for the confusion.

She mentioned that the Instagram glitch also reduced the number of her followers.

“They want to scatter,” Annie said on her IG stories.

Her post reads:

