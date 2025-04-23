Annie Idibia signs divorce papers confirming divorce from 2face Idibia —Report

Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of 2face Idibia, has reportedly filed divorce papers, which now confirms her split from the multiple award-winning ‘African Queen’ crooner.

Recall that in the month of January, 2face confirmed his divorce from his wife, Annie and also refuted speculation that his account was taken over by hackers.

2face clarified that his announcement was authentic and also sent best wishes to his fans.

“Nobody hacked my account; na me talk wetin I talk,” 2face said while confirming the news directly.

READ ALSO: 2face deletes all posts, videos related to his divorce from wife, Annie Idibia

Annie, who has two daughters for the multiple award-winning musician, later dropped the name ‘Idibia’ from her Instagram page, and reintroduced herself as ‘Macaulay.’

“To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favour. God bless you all. Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay,” Annie wrote on her Instagram page.

Fresh reports, according to entertainment blogger Cutie Juls now suggests that Annie has officially ended her marriage to 2face after she signed the divorce papers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now