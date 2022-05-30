Annie Idibia unfollows 2Face on IG, as he bonds with baby mama, Adeniyi, kids in US

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has unfollowed her husband Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia on the social media platform, Instagram after he shared video of himself bonding with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and his children in the United States of America.

Annie had earlier written a cryptic post about family members ‘throwing stones’ at their relatives on her Instagram stories.

An investigation was carried out on her Instagram platform and it was discovered the Nollywood actress and her husband have unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform.

Annie’s recent action is primarily connected to 2Face’s visit to the US to see his three children.

Annie has been in a long-running feud with Pero Adeniyi. In September 2021, Annie called out her hubby for visiting Pero and her children in the United States, at the time, she also claimed that 2Face was still having an affair with her.

Annie further mentioned that her family has failed to support her.

