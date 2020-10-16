Anonymous hacks NBC, vows to expose govt’s secrets

Anonymous, a group of hacktivists on Friday have hacked and taken over the official Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

The group stated using the hacked handle that it did what it did in support of EndSARS campaigns protesting an end to police brutality in Nigeria, adding, that it would expose all Nigerian government’s secrets and files.

In a message the group posted on NBC’s Twitter handle, @NBCNews, it said, “We #Anonymous will continue supporting Nigerians.”

The hackers had earlier claimed hacking the website of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police unit and President Muhammadu Buhari’s system.

READ ALSO: Hackers’ group, #Anonymous, backs #EndSARS, allegedly hacks police website, Buhari’s system

Protests in Nigeria calling for end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings have continued to gather momentum both at home and abroad.

The government has since Sunday disbanded SARS and on Tuesday replaced it with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

But the protesters, who would not have any of those two, are demanding for a total reform of the Nigerian Police.





More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions