Anonymous takes down NNPC website, warns corporation against corruption

Anonymous, a group of international hacktivist said on Saturday morning that it had taken down the website of another agency of the Nigerian government, in support of endSARS protests.

The group claimed to have taken down the official website of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), even as it warned the corporation to stop corrupt practices.

A visit to the official website of the corporation showed that the site was down.

The group also claimed responsibility for bringing down the websites of the Lagos State Government, Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Justice, INEC, NNPC, EFCC and NCDC.

“The collective of #Anonymous is working on a database leak for the #OpNigeria. We are not 100% sure this will be released, but lets hope so. We are Anonymous!… Anonymous is justice, and justice cannot be silenced”, it tweeted on Saturday morning.

