Another 13 Imo Assembly members test positive for covid-19

The Imo State House of Assembly has recorded 13 more of its lawmakers testing positive for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the state Chairman of COVID-19 task force team, Professor Maurice Iwu on Tuesday, during a press briefing.

Recently, Iwu had also announced that a member of the state assembly was confirmed positive for the virus.

He had said that the lawmakers, whose identity he did not reveal, had been to isolate along with his wife, adding that other members of the assembly had been directed to subject themselves to be tested for the virus.

Following the development, Imo Assembly Speaker, Chiji Collins directed for the closure of the Assembly complex for two weeks.

The Speaker also said that all the lawmakers had sent in their samples to be tested for the disease.

With 13 of the samples returning positive, Imo Assembly now has 14 of its lawmakers infected with COVID-19 out of the total 27 members

