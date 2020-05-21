Another 15 workers of Ibadan based company test positive for COVID-19

Another set of 15 staff of an Ibadan based company, iSON Xperience have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Governor, Seyi Makinde revealed on Thursday.

Makinde, who disclosed this on Thursday morning via Twitter, also disclosed that the company remained shut for decontamination.

He also revealed that contact tracing of persons of interest linked to infected staffers was ongoing.

The governor tweeted: “Two confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to forty-eight.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back positive. Fifteen are from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West LGA, 2 are from Ido LGA and 1 is from Ibadan South East LGA. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 162.”

The new 15 cases brings the total number of infected staff of the company to 71.

