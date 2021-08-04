Another 19 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday more Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to troops in the North-East.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists who had previously hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest area of Borno State surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai with their families on August 2.

He said those that surrendered to troops comprised 19 Boko Haram fighters, 19 women and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

The spokesman said: “The insurgents, who dropped several assorted weapons and incendiaries to troops, lamented that the condition in the forest had become untenable.

“Firearms and incendiaries recovered from the terrorists included eight AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifles, and one Dane gun.

“Others are – Makarov pistol, 89 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 89 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 66 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, five 9mm rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, 27 AK-47 rifle magazines, two FN rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, one 60mm mortar bomb, 10 14.5mm empty cases, two primed suicide vests, 72 trigger switches, 10 primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and five electric detonating chords.

“Six packs of water gel explosives, six mobile phones, one camouflage bag, two hard drives and N55,000 were also recovered from the insurgents.

“The terrorists and their families are currently undergoing comprehensive security profiling and preliminary investigations, while the children have been administered the oral polio vaccines.”

