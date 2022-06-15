Another 204 Boko Haram terrorists, families surrender to troops In Borno

At least 204 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members on Wednesday surrendered to troops of the Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its social media handles Wednesday.

According to the army, the terrorists decided to surrender due to sustained bombardment of their hideouts and the killing of their commanders.

It added that the insurgents and their family members are currently undergoing profiling at a military facility in the state.

READ ALSO: Nigerian troops eliminate scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recover arms, drugs in Borno

The Defence Headquarters claimed in March that 47,975 terrorists and their families had so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East from September 2021.

The statement read: “The ongoing offensive onslaught against terrorism in the North-East region recorded another feat today, 15 June, 2022, as 204 Boko Haram fighters including their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Bama LGA of Borno State. Profiling of the surrendered terrorists is ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now