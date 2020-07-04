Another 322 Nigerians return from US over COVID-19 scare

No less than 322 Nigerians are expected to return home from the United States (US) today (Saturday).

The return of the stranded Nigerians was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Saturday morning.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama:

“EVACUATION UPDATE: 322 Nigerians are on board @flyethiopia ET 509 which departed Newark, NJ, USA, for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The evacuation flight is expected to arrive Lagos this afternoon, Saturday, 4th July 2020,at 2.30pm.”

According to the minister, all the returnees despite testing negative for the virus, would still be subjected to mandatory repatriation protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.

He added that each of them would undergo 14-day self-isolation and take another COVID-19 test before being allowed to join their people.

