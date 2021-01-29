Another 424 stranded Nigerians return from Saudi Arabia

More Nigerians, 424 of them, including men, women and children, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia have returned.

They landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport onboard Saudi Arabia Airline SV-3413 at about 11:56am on Friday.

This was announced by the Chairman of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said that the returnees would proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine for COVID-19.

She wrote on her verified Twitter handle -@dabirierewa:

“424 more Nigerians stranded in Saudi have arrived Abuja. They will proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine. We appeal to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration.”

Earlier on Thursday, 384 Nigerians also stranded in Saudi Arabia, returned to the country.

