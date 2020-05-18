Another 8 staff of shut company in Oyo test positive for COVID-19

The Oyo State Government on Monday said anorher eight staff of a company it shut down in Ibadan South West Local Government have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state had on Saturday shut the company after 30 of its staff tested positive for the virus.

This was disclosed by Governor Seyi Makinde on his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that another set of 18 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

The Governor tweeted: “18 confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 46.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eleven suspected cases came back positive. Eight of these cases are from the same organisation in Ibadan South West Local Government Area referred to in the update of May 16, 2020.”

The governot also revealed that the test results of two suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who passed away and were buried, also came back positive, adding that the total number of confirmed cases in the state hits 118, including four associated deaths.

Makinde appealed to residents, who suspect they have come in contact with a COVID-19 case, and who have symptoms of the virus including cough, fever, tiredness, amongst others, to visit the state testing centre.

