‘Another 8 years in opposition will lead to death of PDP,’ Atiku rallies party elders as he declares 2023 presidential bid

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid.

The former Vice President announced his intention to vie for the country’s highest political office at a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) in Abuja.

In his address at the meeting, he urged the party elders to work with him in the quest to secure the PDP presidential ticket, saying the party cannot survive another eight years as opposition party.

Atiku, who was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election, insisted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration remains Nigeria’s best since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

He also warned the PDP against zoning its presidential ticket next year.

Atiku said: “I making this call because I’m afraid that if we do not win in 2023, it means we will be in opposition again for the next eight years. By the next eight years, I don’t know how many of us will be left in politics and it may even ultimately lead to the death of the party because people gravitate, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria.

“The PDP government in which I served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 is the best since Nigeria returned to democratic rule 23 years ago. Many of you were part of the success story of that government. No administration since then has made as much achievement as our administration.

“All these are based on facts. I challenge everybody to take any aspect of our growth whether it is economy, whether it is healthcare, whether it is agriculture, whether it is education, the landmark achievements we made in 1999 to 2007 have not been matched by any subsequent administration.”

