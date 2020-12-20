Another 80 students abducted, rescued in Katsina

About 80 students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya School, an Islamic school in Mahuta community in the Dandume local government area of Katsina State, were abducted on Saturday, December 19.

Reports indicated that the students were on their way back from a Maulud occasion at Unguwan-Alkasim, Dandume to Mahuta, when they were ambushed and kidnapped by the bandits.

The State Police Command on Sunday however announced the successful rescue of the students.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Gambo Isah, who gave the situation report on Sunday, December 20, revealed that a team of combined security operatives carried out the rescue mission on Saturday.

“On 19/12/2020 about 2200hrs, a distress call was received by DPO Dandume that some Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume, Katsina State, numbering about 80, while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan-Alkasim, Dandume to Mahuta, were accosted by bandits.

“The bandits had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua, and were trying to escape with them into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO led Operations Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel,” Isah said.

He added that the team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the kidnapped victims as well as recovered all the 12 rustled cows.

Isah further explained that search parties were still combing the area to arrest the injured bandits or recover dead bodies while investigations are ongoing.

Ripples Nigeria reported recently that over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State were kidnapped from their school recently, when bandits attacked the place and marched them into the forest.

They were also recently released to the Zamfara State government, and returned to Katsina State.

