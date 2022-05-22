Another Anambra politician kidnapped, son shot, as insecurity plagues Soludo’s govt

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-East, only hours after reports broke of a lawmaker’s beheading in the state.

The gunmen reportedly invaded Umudiji Umuohama village in Ukpor, a settlement in the council area, in the early hours of Saturday.

Uzozie Chukwujekwu, the abducted individual, is a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area in the state.

Chukwujekwu, a farmer, was allegedly kidnapped from his home.

When the gunmen attacked the region, they shot his only kid in the stomach because he refused to unlock the gate for them.

The politician’s son has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, verified the incident.

According to him, police have launched an effort to free the victim from his kidnappers.

Recently, the local government region has been the target of numerous attacks.

The attack came six days after gunmen kidnapped Okechukwu Okoye, a state politician.

On Saturday, Mr Okoye, a member of the Aguata 2 State Constituency, was beheaded and his head dumped along a road in the state.

The governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who only recently took over power had promised to tackle the insecurity situation in the state, by liaising with necessary stakeholders to remedy the situation.

The violence and insecurity have rather continued since he assumed office.

