Metro
Another Anambra politician kidnapped, son shot, as insecurity plagues Soludo’s govt
Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-East, only hours after reports broke of a lawmaker’s beheading in the state.
The gunmen reportedly invaded Umudiji Umuohama village in Ukpor, a settlement in the council area, in the early hours of Saturday.
Uzozie Chukwujekwu, the abducted individual, is a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area in the state.
Chukwujekwu, a farmer, was allegedly kidnapped from his home.
When the gunmen attacked the region, they shot his only kid in the stomach because he refused to unlock the gate for them.
The politician’s son has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Read also :Soludo condemns lawmaker’s murder, pledges N10m reward for culprits’ whereabouts, arrest
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, verified the incident.
According to him, police have launched an effort to free the victim from his kidnappers.
Recently, the local government region has been the target of numerous attacks.
The attack came six days after gunmen kidnapped Okechukwu Okoye, a state politician.
On Saturday, Mr Okoye, a member of the Aguata 2 State Constituency, was beheaded and his head dumped along a road in the state.
The governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who only recently took over power had promised to tackle the insecurity situation in the state, by liaising with necessary stakeholders to remedy the situation.
The violence and insecurity have rather continued since he assumed office.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...