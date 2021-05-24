Another attack on INEC, police as unknown gunmen strike Awka offices | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Another attack on INEC, police as unknown gunmen strike Awka offices
Unknown gunmen on Sunday evening attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, Anambra.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fully armed attackers came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday, May 23.
An eyewitness reported that the bandits shot into the air for close to one hour at B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office in Awka.
The source who spoke under anonymity, said before proceeding to INEC, the gunmen drove to Aroma junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC.
Though the source said he could not speak on causality figure, he added that there was likelihood of collosal damage at both institutions with possible killings of human beings.
Read also: INEC holds emergency meeting, laments recurring attacks on facilities
“I saw flames of fire going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer,” he said.
When contacted, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said he had received information on the attack in his office, but that he could not officially comment on the matter.
“I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak”, he said.
In the same vein, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said he was still making contacts to get correct situation of things around the two federal institutions in the state.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
