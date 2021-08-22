Politics
Another attack on Kaduna community leaves 14 persons dead, houses burnt
Communities in Southern Kaduna have again witnessed blood baths, as not less than 14 people have lost their lives in a fresh attack on Mado village of Mabushi, in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday night.
It was gathered that some houses in the area were set ablaze during the late-night attack.
Also, in a reprisal attack, a Fulani settlement in Kankada, Madakiya District in Bajju Chiefdom of the same LGA was reportedly burnt down completely on Sunday morning.
Speaking on the incident, Halima Haruna, a female resident of Kankada, who was rescued and taken to the Zonkwa Divisional Police Station, told newsmen that the attackers surrounded their community in the early hours of Sunday.
The woman, who happens to be the wife of the Ardo of Kankada said she saw two corpses, a man and woman, on her way to find somewhere to hide.
“We were forced to run and hide somewhere while some of our people ran to the bush for their safety.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill five, raze nine houses in Kaduna community
“We don’t know what happened to them as I am speaking with you now, we spent three hours before the security arrived and took us to the Police Station here in Zonkwa. Our houses were totally razed,” Haruna said
According to her, the attackers told them that they wanted to take revenge for what happened to them on Saturday night, somewhere around Samaru Kataf, which they knew nothing about.
In the past one week, four villages in Atyap chiefdom have come under separate attacks, leading to the death of many residents, while many were injured and several houses burnt.
Meanwhile, confirming the incidents to newsmen on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said police operatives have been deployed to the attacked community.
He called on the people of Zangon Kataf in particular and the people of southern Kaduna in general, to stop taking laws into their hands.
