Another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians return from Niger

The Federal Government on Monday evacuated another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians from the neighbouring Niger Republic.

The Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement.

He said returnees arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a Sky Mali chartered flight at about 2:00 p.m.

The federal government had previously evacuated 441 Nigerians from the landlocked West African country this year.

The statement read: “The Returnees who were assisted back to the country in a voluntary capacity by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) landed at about 1415 hours.

“The chartered flight Sky Mali with registration number TZ-SMA Boeing 737-500 had 15 adult females including 2 with medical cases and 76 adult males, 7 female children, 15 male children, and 1 female infant respectively aboard the aircraft agencies.”

