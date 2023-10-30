News
Another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians return from Niger
The Federal Government on Monday evacuated another batch of 113 stranded Nigerians from the neighbouring Niger Republic.
The Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement.
He said returnees arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a Sky Mali chartered flight at about 2:00 p.m.
The federal government had previously evacuated 441 Nigerians from the landlocked West African country this year.
READ ALSO: 104 stranded Nigerians return from Chad
The statement read: “The Returnees who were assisted back to the country in a voluntary capacity by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) landed at about 1415 hours.
“The chartered flight Sky Mali with registration number TZ-SMA Boeing 737-500 had 15 adult females including 2 with medical cases and 76 adult males, 7 female children, 15 male children, and 1 female infant respectively aboard the aircraft agencies.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....