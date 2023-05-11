Another batch of 126 Nigerian students return from Sudan

Another batch of 126 Nigerians studying in Sudan returned to the country on Thursday.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard the Tarco Aviation aircraft at 12:25 p.m.

They were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Also at the airport were officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the military.

The Federal Government had evacuated more than 2000 Nigerians living in Sudan since last week.

