Another batch of 143 Nigerians returns from Libya

Another batch of 143 Nigerians stranded in Libya returned to the country on Tuesday.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

He said the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 3:18 p.m. aboard a Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees, according to him, were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

He added that the programme was designed to facilitate the return of distressed Nigerians who had left the country in search of greener pastures in various European countries back home.

At least more than 400 Nigerians stranded in the North African country had returned home under the arrangement in the last three months.

Farinloye said: “The returnees include 96 male adults, 36 female adults, eight male and one female child, one female infant and one male infant.

“We advised the returnees to realise that there’s no country better than Nigeria.

“Here you have all the freedom to achieve your potential, looking for greener pastures in foreign is no longer a reality. Those countries are not better off when you consider the challenges you encounter there and here.”

