News
Another batch of 143 Nigerians returns from Libya
Another batch of 143 Nigerians stranded in Libya returned to the country on Tuesday.
The South-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.
He said the returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 3:18 p.m. aboard a Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.
The returnees, according to him, were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.
Read also:NEMA receives 175 Nigerian returnees from Libya
He added that the programme was designed to facilitate the return of distressed Nigerians who had left the country in search of greener pastures in various European countries back home.
At least more than 400 Nigerians stranded in the North African country had returned home under the arrangement in the last three months.
Farinloye said: “The returnees include 96 male adults, 36 female adults, eight male and one female child, one female infant and one male infant.
“We advised the returnees to realise that there’s no country better than Nigeria.
“Here you have all the freedom to achieve your potential, looking for greener pastures in foreign is no longer a reality. Those countries are not better off when you consider the challenges you encounter there and here.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...