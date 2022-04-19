Another batch of 158 Nigerians returns from Libya

Another batch of 158 Nigerians returned from Libya on Tuesday.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Habib, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

Habib said the returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 5:15 p.m. aboard the Al Buraq Air boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG

He was represented at the airport by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye.

The returnees include 83 male adults, 49 female adults, six male and seven female children, with 13 infants (eight male and five female).

He said four of the returnees were brought back with various health challenges.

According to the NEMA chief, the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme for distressed persons.

The figure brought the number of Nigerians that had returned from the North African nation in the last month to 320.

This followed the evacuation of 162 Nigerians from Libya by the Federal Government on March 15.

Habib said: “They had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.”

He urged Nigerians to adopt a positive attitude toward life challenges instead of seeking greener pastures in foreign lands.

