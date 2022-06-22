Another batch of 178 Nigerians returns from Libya

Another batch of 178 Nigerians returned from Libya on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, received the returnees at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He was represented at the forum by Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said the returnees arrived at the airport’s Cargo Wing at 6.20 p.m. aboard a Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees, according to the NEMA chief, were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme.

They comprised 63 men, 73 women, 15 male and 13 female children, six female infants and eight male infants.

Ahmed advised the returnees to take advantage of opportunities in the country.

The figure brought the number of Nigerians that returned from the North Africa nation this month to 344.

The Federal Government evacuated 166 Nigerians from Libya on June 1.

The NEMA chief said: “We admonished the returnees on the need to realise that there’s no country better than Nigeria.

“Here you have all the freedom to achieve your potential. The idea of seeking greener pastures in a foreign land is no longer a reality, those countries are not better off when you consider the challenges you encounter there and here.

“You are encouraged to be positive ambassadors toward advocacy and sensitisation against irregular migration that leave the youths vulnerable to all sorts of abuses and death in extreme cases.

“There are ample opportunities for all of us to thrive and live happily in a virtuous and God fearing manner in Nigeria without unnecessarily exposing ourselves to undeserved dangers in foreign lands.”

