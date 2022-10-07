Another batch of 180 Nigerians returns from Niger

Another batch of 180 Nigerians stranded in Agadez region of Niger Republic turned to the country on Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr. Nurudeen Abdullahi, confirmed the development to journalists in the state.

He said the returnees arrived in the country at 11:30 a.m. and were accompanied by officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) based in Niger Republic.

He added that the returnees were brought back to the country through a voluntary repatriation programme.

The NEMA official said the returnees comprised 144 males, 13 females, and 23 children.

The figure brought the number of Nigerians that had returned to the country from the landlocked West African nation to 309 in the last five months.

NEMA received 129 Nigerians stranded in Niger on May 21.

Abdullahi said: “The returnees are from different parts of the country with some from Lagos, Katsina, Cross River, Kaduna, Bauchi, and Kano States, among others.”

