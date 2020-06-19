Another batch of 300 Nigerians return from UAE

Another batch of 300 Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the oil-rich Middle East nation returned to the country on Friday.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who announced this on her Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard an Emirate flight on Friday afternoon.

She wrote: “300 stranded Nigerian travellers arrive at Abuja Airport from Dubai. They all tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding.

“They will be tested again at a ⁦Nigeria Centre for Disease Control facility while on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation as directed by the ⁦Covid-19 Presidential Task Force.”

Over 200 Nigerians returned to the country from UAE last month.

