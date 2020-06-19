Latest Politics Top Stories

Another batch of 300 Nigerians return from UAE

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Another batch of 300 Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the oil-rich Middle East nation returned to the country on Friday.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who announced this on her Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard an Emirate flight on Friday afternoon.

She wrote: “300 stranded Nigerian travellers arrive at Abuja Airport from Dubai. They all tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding.

“They will be tested again at a ⁦Nigeria Centre for Disease Control facility while on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation as directed by the ⁦Covid-19 Presidential Task Force.”

Over 200 Nigerians returned to the country from UAE last month.

