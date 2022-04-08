Another blackout as Nigeria’s power grid collapses for third time under one month

The Nigerian power grid collapsed again on Friday, throwing several states in the country into total blackout.

The latest incident was the third in less than a month, despite assurances by the Federal Government that adequate measures had been taken to address the problem.

The Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

It read: “The management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform you that the current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:29 p.m. this evening.

“Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored.”

