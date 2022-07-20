Business
Another blackout looms as national grid collapses for 6th time in 2022
The Nigerian national grid collapsed again on Wednesday morning, a few weeks after the Federal Government moved to address the chronic power supply problems in the country.
A power company, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle that the grid collapsed at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday and has been unable to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.
The incident is the sixth in nearly seven months this year.
The statement read: “Dear Customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27 a.m. today. We are working with our TCN partners to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline. We will keep you updated on the situation.”
The federal government had last month activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with generation companies for the supply of 5,505 Megawatts of electricity for peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.
The agreement guarantees payment for gas supplied to the GenCos by gas companies and also ensures that the generation companies are paid for power supplied to the national grid.
