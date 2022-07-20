Another blackout looms as national grid collapses for 6th time in 2022

The Nigerian national grid collapsed again on Wednesday morning, a few weeks after the Federal Government moved to address the chronic power supply problems in the country.

A power company, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle that the grid collapsed at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday and has been unable to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.

The incident is the sixth in nearly seven months this year.

The statement read: “Dear Customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27 a.m. today. We are working with our TCN partners to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

READ ALSO: Collapse of national grid caused by vandalisation of transmission tower – Power minister

The federal government had last month activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with generation companies for the supply of 5,505 Megawatts of electricity for peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.

The agreement guarantees payment for gas supplied to the GenCos by gas companies and also ensures that the generation companies are paid for power supplied to the national grid.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now