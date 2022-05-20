Another Christian lady escapes death for alleged blasphemy in Bauchi

Barely one week after a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Yakubu, was killed for alleged blasphemy, another Christian lady narrowly escaped jungle justice in Katanga, Headquarters of Warji local government area of Bauchi State on Friday.

Muslim youths in the area mounted a serious search for the lady immediately after the Jumat prayers but could not find her after she was whisked away to safety by resident.

Angered by the development, the youths destroyed properties belonging to Christians in area while several people including the Pastor of ECWA Church were injured in the ensuing fracas.

READ ALSO: Muslims in Borno declare death sentence on Christian lady for alleged blasphemy

A leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the state confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police and the Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to the governor had been briefed on the matter.

He, however, urged the Christian community in the state not to allow the situation to degenerate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now